South Star Suriya’s Jai Bhim Gets A Certificate

Days after Amazon Prime Video announced the global release of the courtroom drama Jai Bhim, South star Suriya’s film on Wednesday got ‘A’ certificate. The Central Board of Film Certification has offered A (restricted to adult audiences) certificate to the upcoming Tamil film with a run time of 164 minutes. The film will be streaming on the OTT platform from November 2. Jai Bhim will be available for streaming in 240 countries.

Suriya is producing the film with wife Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Written and directed by Tj Gnanavel, the film’s music is by Sean Roldan.

In the highly anticipated Tamil film, Suriya plays the role of a lawyer named Chandru who battles all odds for the tribal communities. Suriya had said in a tweet that he is proud to bring the “story of courage and faith in pursuit of justice.”

Apart from Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, and Lijo Mol Jose will be seen in pivotal roles. Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama, is being touted as a film full of mystery.

From the trailer, it is known that the story of Jai Bhim revolves around the lives of tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu. Due to some unfortunate events, Rajakannu gets arrested and later he disappears with no clue in sight. In the hope of justice for her husband, Senggeni seeks the help of a lawyer Chandru. In the movie, lawyer Chandru goes beyond conventional lines to unearth the truth and to bring justice to Senggeni and her family.

Now, the audience is eagerly waiting for November 2 to know whether justice finally prevails or not.

