South Star Upendra's Pan-India Project Announced, to be Made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu & Tamil

South India’s biggest, Bangalore based music label Lahari Music is venturing into film production under the banner Lahari Films LLP in association with Venus Enterrtainers. The two powerhouses are set to collaborate with the ace actor-director Upendra. Upendra is well-known and critically acclaimed for the unusual film titles of his directorial ventures in the past. His mind blowing plot lines and amazing screenplays, have gone on to become mega hits down south.

They now join hands for the first time to entertain the Indian audience through this pan-India film which promises to be rich in content in 4 Indian languages - Kannada, Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. The humongous success of Baahubali, KGF and the recent success of Pushpa has increased expectations from this untitled film which is all set to go on floors shortly.

G Manoharan, Chairman and Managing Director of Lahari Music Group says, “After working on music with each other from the last 25 years, this association was just waiting to happen. Lahari backed Upendra Ji from his acting debut film ‘A’ which went onto become the biggest hit down south. We have enjoyed his films which are always filled with universal vision and we want the entire Indian audience to experience his movies now, across India and abroad."

Srikanth KP, Proprietor, Venus Enterrtainers, said, “After having back to back successful blockbuster films such as Tagaru and Salaga, as a production house we have worked with him on various projects on different levels in the last two decades. We are extremely happy to work with a visionary film maverick such as Upendra Ji and his vision has always appealed to people. I am very sure that the entire country would love this new pan India vision that we have lined up.”

Upendra said, “I look forward for this exciting collaboration through this Pan-India film and I am sure the audience will love this thought provoking cinematic experience. It is the fans who created the story called ‘Upendra’ and it is the fans who wrote the screenplay and dialogues for 33 years. It is through their whistles and claps I have always directed. I dedicate this film to ‘praja prabhu’ the Indian film fans."

