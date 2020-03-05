South Star Vijay Sethupathi to Reportedly Lose 25 Kgs for His Role in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news for a while now. Fans have been looking forward to the film ever since Aamir Khan announced it, and excitement increased after the first look of the film was shared.

South actor Vijay Sethupathi is part of the star cast, and he is reportedly gearing up to lose weight just in time for the film's shoot in June. Both Sethupathi and Aamir will be taking the roles of army men and the part needed them to be fit, reported Pinkvilla. While Aamir has already lost 21 kgs and has been shooting for the film, Sethupathi too, will be losing 25kgs for the movie.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has won accolades for starring in films like Pizza and Super Deluxe.

Fans are already excited about Aamir's 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor reuniting with him in Laal Singh Chaddha. It seems fans have multiple reasons to look forward to the film.

The movie, an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, is slated for a December 25, 2020 release. It is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan along with Kiran Rao via Aamir Khan productions along with Viacom18 Motion pictures.

