South Stars Dominate IMDb List of Most Popular Stars of The Year, See Rankings

The year 2022 saw an unprecedented rise of South Indian cinema on national and international levels. And it reflects even on the list of most popular Indian stars of 2022, released recently by the entertainment website IMDb. Take a look at the list, ranked 10 to 1.

10) Yash

On the tenth spot is Kannada star Yash, who broke into the pan-India scene with the KGF films. Mostly unknown outside the regional borders of Kannada before KGF, the films have turned him into an overnight star all over India and earned him a spot in the list.

9) Allu Arjun

Telugu star Allu Arjun was already popular among the Hindi-speaking belt because many of his movies have been dubbed and aired on TV but Pushpa: The Rise released at the end of last year catapulted him to new heights. Numerous reels, imitating his signature step from Shrivalli, have been made this year and he is ranked 9.

8) Junior NTR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR introduced Junior NTR’s charm to a national audience and earned him a position on this list.

7) Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani starred in one of the very few Bollywood films that did well at the box office this year, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Apart from that, her appearance at Koffee with Karan boosted her popularity further and earned her the seventh spot.

6) Hrithik Roshan

It has been a quiet year for Hrithik Roshan with just one release this year in the form of Vikram Vedha. Although critically acclaimed, it failed to do well at the box office but the actor proved yet again that his films not doing business does not affect his popularity. He is sixth on this list.

5) Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha’s Tamil film Kathu Vogla Rendu Valandana and Telugu film Yasoda were released this year. Apart from that, her Oo Antava item number in Pushpa also kept her relevant. Her appearance with Akshay Kumar on Koffee with Karan also helped her secure the fifth spot.

4) Ram Charan

Just like it did with Junior NTR, RRR worked wonders with Ram Charan too, earning him the fourth position.

3) Aishwariya Rai Bachchan

The diva proved once again that she does not need to hit headlines often to retain her popularity. Appearing in a brief role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was all she did this year and still secured the third position on the list.

2) Alia Bhatt

Not only did Alia Bhatt star in two blockbusters this year, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, but her high-profile wedding with Ranbir Kapoor was widely publicised and kept her in the second position.

1) Dhanush

Tamil star Dhanush made Indian cinema proud with his role as an assassin with exceptional combat skills in the Hollywood Netflix film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers.

