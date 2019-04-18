SPONSORED BY
South Stars Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Ajith Among Early Voters in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, alongwith actress daughter Shruti, Tamil stars Vijay and Suriya were also among the early voters.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
As the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began today, south superstar Rajinikanth and music maestro AR Rahman were among the early voters. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, alongwith actress daughter Shruti, were queued up to wait for their turn, so did actor Suriya and his wife Jyothika.

Rahman, after casting his vote, quickly took a selfie of his inked finger and posted it on Twitter.




Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan were spotted outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan vote

Rajinikanth cast his vote at Stella Maris College in Chennai, and greeted photographers and smiled for the cameras as he came out of the polling booth.

rajnikanth voting

Tamil stars Vijay and Suriya, who came with wife Jyothika, were also spotted in queue to cast their votes.

suriya

Superstar Ajith too cast his vote at a polling booth near his residence in Thiruvanmiyur here. The actor attracted quite a mob of fans, which had to be kept in control so that Ajith could step out of his car and enter the polling booth.




ajith vote

The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls today will see voters in 95 constituencies across 11 states exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fortunes of 1600-odd candidates. Polling is being held across 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five seats each in Odisha, Bihar and Assam, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

