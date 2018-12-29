South Superstars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in Jaipur for Wedding of Baahubali Director's Son, See Video

After B-Town weddings like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, it's time to witness an extravagant south wedding. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's son is getting married in Jaipur, and stars like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan have landed already, dance moves in tow.Rajamouli's son Karthikeya is getting married to south Indian singer and longtime girlfriend Pooja Prasad. The couple got engaged in November, and are going to tie the knot on December 30 in a grand wedding ceremony at a five-star hotel near Jaipur. Celebrities have already started arriving for the do.Videos on social media show superstars like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Prabhas and others shaking a leg to dhol beats as they arrive in Jaipur.Watch Prabhas dancing to Rajasthani dhol beats, as the crowds cheer.In another video, Rajamouli is seen dancing with Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati.The three-day celebration is supposed to host 300 guests. The wedding ceremonies have already begun - the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are supposed to take place today. For the mehendi, a special sit down Rajasthani lunch will be the highlight.Rajamouli and his family arrived in Jaipur on Thursday, and guests have been pouring in since Friday.Follow @News18Movies for more.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.