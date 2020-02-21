Sowbhagya Venkitesh Gets Hitched to Long-term Boyfriend Arjun Somasekhar, See Pics

Dancer and social media sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Arjun Somasekhar on Thursday. Arjun Somasekhar is a dancer by profession. The marriage was held in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The wedding took place in the presence of their families and close friends at Guruvayoor Temple.

For her special day, Sowbhagya wore a violet Kasavu saree. She was seen with mehndi on both her hands and completed her look with gold ornaments. Somasekhar on the other hand was seen in traditional outfit and sported a bearded look.

According to several reports, the couple had been in a relationship for two year before they decided to get married. The duo created buzz on social media after making the announcement of their wedding.

Pictures of their pre-wedding shoot and Haldi and other wedding rituals are still keeping netizens in awe. In their Haldi ceremony, Sowbhagya wore a yellow saree and red blouse, while Somasekhar sported yellow kurta.

Pictures from the gala pre-wedding celebrations, which were shared by Sowbhagya’s mother and TV actress Thara Kalyan on her social media, are also doing the rounds on internet.

Sowbhagya gained popularity through her lip-sync videos, for which she is also fondly known as Dubsmash Queen. She recently made her debut in the Malyalam TV industry with a talent hunt show, Immini Balyoru Fan. In the show, Sowbhagya is one of the judges sharing the panel with actor Vivek Gopan and actress Malavika Nair.

Somasekhar is also popular for his lip-sync videos with Sowbhagya.

Follow @News18Movies for more

