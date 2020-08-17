MOVIES

1-MIN READ

SP Balasubrahmanyam, Battling COVID-19, Has Crossed the Critical Phase: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth (L), SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan has also expressed confidence that his father would recover from Covid-19 infection.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai, has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"Get well soon dear Balu sir," the Tamil superstar said on his Twitter account and posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

"For more than 50 years, respected SP Balasubrahmanyam sang in several Indian languages and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice."

The singer, who was being treated for COVID has crossed the critical phase, Rajinikanth said.

"When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery

of Balasubrahmanyam who isstill in intensive care. Thanks," he said.

Recently, the singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare here after he tested positive for coronavirus.

His son SP Charan said on Sunday that his father has been breathing a little more comfortably than before.

Charan, who is also a filmmaker, expressed confidence that his father would recover from the infection.

