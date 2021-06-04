SP Balasubrahmanyam Birth Anniversary: Best Hindi Songs Voiced by the Celebrated Singer

Today, June 4, marks the 75th birth anniversary of the celebrated singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB). Also known as Balu, the legendary singer’s phenomenal body of work has left an indelible mark in the music industry. The iconic singer is a Guinness World Record holder for recording the highest number of songs. He had recorded around 40,000 songs in various Indian languages (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil).

Recipient of several prestigious awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, 6 National Awards, SPB gained international prominence with Sankarabharanam in which he sang 9 songs and earned his first National Award. This success was followed by his second National Award for the Hindi film Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

In 2013, he sang the Chennai Express title track after a 15-year long break from Hindi films.

On his birth anniversary, here’s a compilation of the great singer’s superhit Hindi songs:

Ye Haseen Vadiyan: A soulful, sonorous song by SPB that made the entire nation hum its tune in the 90s, was this very popular track from Roja. AR Rahman’s composition and SPB’s expressive, heartwarming voice, both lent the song a timeless appeal.

Pehla Pehla Pyar: SPB’s rendition of this song was one of its kind owing to the rhythm and pace of the song tempo medium-to-slow.

Dhiktana: Hum Aapke Hain Koun (HAHK) had a series of chartbuster songs by SPB. His energetic, joyous ‘Dhiktana’ song was also much loved and enjoyed.

Didi Tera Devar Deewana: This was yet another immensely popular duet song sung by SPB and Lata Mangeshkar from the blockbuster film HAHK. The camaraderie and fun exuded in the two singers’ voices made an instant connection with the audiences and such was its impact that the song continues to feature in almost every Indian wedding function.

Ye Mausam Ka Jadoo (HAHK): SPB’s voice, laughter, mischievous touch in the song gave this track an ultra-romantic feel.

Aaja Shaam Hone Ayi: This was a massively hit romantic song featuring Salman-Bhagyashree from Sooraj Bharjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya. It went on to make people identify SPB’s voice as Salman’s. All SPB songs in this movie experienced stupendous success.

Tumse Milne Ke: Composed by Nadeem Shravan, this SPB song from Saajan went on to become the go-to song for all the youth back in 90s. It was a fun-filled, peppy track sang with great enthusiasm and ease by SPB.

Saajan starring Sanjay Dutt, Salman, Madhuri Dixit, has been known for the all-time hit songs like Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai, Dekha Hai Pehli Baar by SPB.

Throughout SPB’s glorious career, he has delivered numerous superhit songs, consistently.

