SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away, AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar Send Condolences | LIVE Updates

SP Balasubrahmanyam Death LIVE Updates | Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25 at the age of 74. The singer had been at MGM Healthcare in Chennai since August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. The official statement from MGM Healthcare said that despite maximal life support measures, the singer died of a cardio-respiratory arrest. He passed away on September 25 at 1:04pm. He had tested negative for Covid-19 on September 5. Common people as well as members of the film fraternity had got together to organize mass prayers hoping for his recovery while he was in the hospital. From Kamal Haasan to Rajinikanth, celebs across India had sent in their well wishes for the Tamil singer. As news of his death broke, music maestro AR Rahman, singer Lata Mangeshkar mourned his loss. He had shown mild symptoms of Covid-19 initially, and despite being advised home quarantine, had chosen to be admitted to the hospital for the health of his family. The singer had posted a video on his official Facebook page at the time, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever. About two weeks later, he was put on the ECMO support, a heart-lung assistance machine, after he had suffered a setback in his health.