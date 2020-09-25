MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away, AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar Send Condolences | LIVE Updates

News18.com | September 25, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death LIVE Updates | Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25 at the age of 74. The singer had been at MGM Healthcare in Chennai since August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. The official statement from MGM Healthcare said that despite maximal life support measures, the singer died of a cardio-respiratory arrest. He passed away on September 25 at 1:04pm. He had tested negative for Covid-19 on September 5. Common people as well as members of the film fraternity had got together to organize mass prayers hoping for his recovery while he was in the hospital. From Kamal Haasan to Rajinikanth, celebs across India had sent in their well wishes for the Tamil singer. As news of his death broke, music maestro AR Rahman, singer Lata Mangeshkar mourned his loss.

He had shown mild symptoms of Covid-19 initially, and despite being advised home quarantine, had chosen to be admitted to the hospital for the health of his family. The singer had posted a video on his official Facebook page at the time, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever. About two weeks later, he was put on the ECMO support, a heart-lung assistance machine, after he had suffered a setback in his health. Common people as well as members of the film fraternity had got together to organize mass prayers hoping for his recovery. From Lata Mangeshkar to Rajinikanth, celebs across India had sent in their well wishes for the Tamil singer.
Read More
Sep 25, 2020 2:20 pm (IST)
Sep 25, 2020 2:07 pm (IST)
Sep 25, 2020 1:55 pm (IST)

The official statement from MGM Healthcare said that despite maximum life support, the singer died of a cardio-respiratory arrest. He had tested negative for Covid-19 on September 5.

Sep 25, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)
Sep 25, 2020 1:46 pm (IST)
Sep 25, 2020 1:43 pm (IST)
Sep 25, 2020 1:42 pm (IST)
Sep 25, 2020 1:38 pm (IST)
Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Dies At 74, Confirms Son

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 due to Covid-19 complications. He was 74.

SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away, AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar Send Condolences | LIVE Updates

In the beginning of September, his son SP Charan had informed of improvement in his father's health, saying that the singer was fully awake, responsive and actively participating in physiotherapy. In a health update last week, Charan had said that his father continues to be stable but is still on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and ventilator support.

In his five decade long career, SPB has been a stage performer, a playback singer credited with over 40000 songs, a dubbing artiste, an actor and a reality show judge. However, he is most known for his mellifluous voice complemented with the music of maestros like Ilayaraaja and AR Rahman. In Bollywood, SPB has been the voice behind several hits, from Kamal Haasan starrer Ek Duje Ke Liye to Salman Khan's hit films Maine Pyar Kia and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading