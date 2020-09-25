SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away, AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar Send Condolences | LIVE Updates

He had shown mild symptoms of Covid-19 initially, and despite being advised home quarantine, had chosen to be admitted to the hospital for the health of his family. The singer had posted a video on his official Facebook page at the time, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever. About two weeks later, he was put on the ECMO support, a heart-lung assistance machine, after he had suffered a setback in his health. Common people as well as members of the film fraternity had got together to organize mass prayers hoping for his recovery. From Lata Mangeshkar to Rajinikanth, celebs across India had sent in their well wishes for the Tamil singer.
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020
Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain.— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020
Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020
#ripspb ...Devastated pic.twitter.com/EO55pd648u— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 25, 2020
Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam dead: son S P Charan— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2020
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 due to Covid-19 complications. He was 74.
In the beginning of September, his son SP Charan had informed of improvement in his father's health, saying that the singer was fully awake, responsive and actively participating in physiotherapy. In a health update last week, Charan had said that his father continues to be stable but is still on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and ventilator support.
In his five decade long career, SPB has been a stage performer, a playback singer credited with over 40000 songs, a dubbing artiste, an actor and a reality show judge. However, he is most known for his mellifluous voice complemented with the music of maestros like Ilayaraaja and AR Rahman. In Bollywood, SPB has been the voice behind several hits, from Kamal Haasan starrer Ek Duje Ke Liye to Salman Khan's hit films Maine Pyar Kia and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
