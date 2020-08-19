SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Dad Continues to be on Ventilator, Says SPB's Son Charan

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator, his son, S P Charan said here on Tuesday. In a video message, Charan, who is also a filmmaker said, "the status is the same as it was yesterday. A rumour is going around that dad is off the ventilator which is not true."

He said his father continued to be on ventilator support and was being monitored by a team of doctors at MGM Healthcare and he is being taken care of really well.

On Monday, MGM Healthcare, where the 74-year old has been undergoing treatment since August 5, said: "Thiru S BBalasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."

"His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," a bulletin issued by Hospital Assistant Director(Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said that SPB has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. "Get well soon dear Balu sir," the Tamil superstar said on his Twitter account and posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

Celebrities including yesteryear actor Sivakumar and veteran film director Barathiraja wished the star singer a speedy recovery.