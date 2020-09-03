SP Balasubrahmanyam is Conscious and Continues to Show Progress: Hospital

Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is conscious, responsive and has shown clinical progress, the hospital said in a statement indicating a turnaround in the singer's health since his hospitalisation in early August.

Balasubramanyam, who had been admitted due to Covid-19 at the MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai, continues to be on ECMO and ventilator support.

Earlier, Balasubrahmanyam's son and singer SP Charan had indicated that progress was visible in his father's response to the treatment. Charan had said his father, about a fortnight back, had resorted to sign-language to indicate he was conscious.

Balasubrahmanyan was admitted to hospital on August 5. He had put out a video message to fans saying it was measure of abundant caution. But, soon after, his condition worsened and he had to be shifted to the ICU.

The world of Tamil cinema and all famous musicians sent their prayers, wishing their beloved 'Balu' a speedy recovery.

On August 5, in a Facebook post, the 74-year-old SPB said that he was suffering from a very mild attack of the Coronavirus and had got himself hospitalised to take rest.

He had said that though the doctors had advised him to stay at home and take rest, he decided to be in a hospital, as at home his family members would get concerned. He hoped to get discharged from the hospital in two days.