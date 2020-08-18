SP Balasubrahmanyam on Road to Recovery, Rhea Chakraborty Denies Meeting Aaditya Thackeray

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is recovering from Covid-19 and has been taken off the ventilator. His sister, SP Sailaja, informed in a voice note that her brother is making progress and is under close monitoring by the doctors.

Last Friday, the legendary singer was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare, Chennai, after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Screenshot of a Facebook post written by Suhrita Das, an associate of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has gone viral on social media. The Facebook post was written by Suhrita on June 14, 11.08 am, even before the world was officially aware that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was dead.

The Facebook post was addressed to Sushant's purported girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. Suhrita reportedly deleted the post and locked her Facebook profile soon after people started talking about it.

A lot of buzz was created around Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Valentine's Day release Love Aaj Kal, which received mixed response at the box office. The young heartthrobs were said to be dating each other during the movie's shoot and were questioned many times about the same during promotions as well. However, neither of them confirmed any gossip about their personal lives.

Now, reports have claimed that Sara and Kartik are no longer following each pother on social media, and this has happened out of the blue. While it was reported prior to Love Aaj Kal promotions that Sara and Kartik have broken off their alleged relationship to focus on their careers, it now seems like they have moved on for real. Media attention was also cited as one of the reasons for Kartik and Sara's rumoured break up.

In the wake of the ongoing debate of outsiders vs insiders in Bollywood, actress Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn't expect films to just come her way and enjoys the entire process of auditioning for a film. Janhvi says she also auditioned for a film for Karan Johar's Dharma Production but she couldn't get the film.

"I am no one in the scheme of things to sit and think that movies will come to me now. I am much more comfortable going and I actually enjoy the entire process of auditioning," she told Anupama Chopra of Film Companion.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has denied ever meeting Aaditya Thackeray through her lawyer Satish Mandhinde. In a statement issued on Monday, it was said: "The comments made at the last hearing before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the 11th of August 2020, make it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth."

"Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. A number of politicians (are) taking advantage of this case on the eve of elections in Bihar. Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise, though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena," Manshinde said on behalf of his client, Rhea.

