SP Balasubrahmanyam on Ventilator, Kangana Ranaut Trolled For Tweeting About Hrithik Roshan

From celebrities to general public, Tamil Nadu came together and prayed for the early recovery of veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who continues to be critical and is on life support battling COVID-19 at a Chennai hospital. In an emotional show of solidarity, stars of the Tamil film industry such as veteran director Bharathirajaa, music composers Ilayaraja, A R Rahman, lyricist Vairamuthu and actors, including, Rajinikanth, joined the mass prayer at 6 pm while many sung his popular hits.

MGM Healthcare, where 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam is being treated, said he "continues to be critical on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. "Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts and continue to closely monitor his vitalparameters," Assistant Director (Medical Services) of the hospital, Dr Anuradha Baskaran, said.

Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Singer Still Critical; TN Comes Together to Pray for SPB's Recovery

Actress Kangana Ranaut faced flak from Hrithik Roshan fans on Thursday after tweeting about her past relationship with the actor. As a result, Hrithik trended on Twitter all through the day.

Kangana tweeted to say what she "shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point", adding "why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me".

Read: Kangana Ranaut Trolled After Tweeting About Past Relationship with Hrithik Roshan

Transcript of a WhatsApp conversation that actress Rhea Chakraborty apparently had with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on June 8 is doing the rounds on several websites, television channels and social media. The chat seems to suggest that she informed him of the fact that she was leaving her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on that day.

The WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Bhatt also hints at the fact that her father might not have been happy about her relationship with Sushant, and that Bhatt had advised her against it.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Messaged Mahesh Bhatt on June 8 After Leaving Sushant Singh Rajput's Home?

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is making a film on a real-life couple-- Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy. The film is being co-written by Shreyas Jain, Piyush Gupta and Ashwiny’s husband, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Even though the cast of the film has not yet been finalised, some unconfirmed reports recently suggested that Sushant Singh Rajput was being considered for the lead role in the Narayan Murthy Biopic, but was later replaced with Akshay Kumar. Notably, Sushant and Nitesh Tiwari worked together in Chhichhore, which was also the former's last theatrical release before his death on June 14. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

Read: Such Rumours Doing Disservice to Sushant: Nitesh Tiwari on Akshay Kumar Replacing Late Actor in Murthy Biopic

TV actress Shraddha Arya celebrated her birthday on August 17. The Kundali Bhagya star began her birthday celebrations well in advance, as fans and admirers started showering her with early gifts to make it special for her.

Ahead of her birthday, the actress shared a video, where she had received two delicious cakes and a bunch of balloons with 'Happy Birthday' written on it. "The countdown cakes!!! 2 Days to go...," she wrote alongside the video.

Read: Shraddha Arya Celebrates Her Birthday with Kundali Bhagya Co-stars on Set, Shares Fun Video

Come back for more entertainment news tomorrow.