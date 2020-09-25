SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74, Condolences Pour in

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyan passed away on Friday at the age of 74. He was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital after his health deteriorated. On Thursday, his condition further worsened and he was put on maximum life support. But unfortunately he breathed his last.

On hearing the news of SPB's demise, professionals from film industries across India poured in their condolences. SPB had a prolific career as a playback singer and musician and he is credited in over 40,000 songs in 16 different languages.

Here's looking at how celebrities reacted to the sad news of SPB's death on Friday.

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

हम बने तुम बने -एक दूजे के लिए। #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...साथिया या तूने क्या किया? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over. pic.twitter.com/YYlc9J1UGT — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 25, 2020

Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020

Extremely saddened on hearing the demise of the Veteran Prolific Versatile Singer #SPBalasubramaniam Sir , who redefined singing. My deepest condolences to his family members & millions of admirers globally. #OmShanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TSMVx6aNWC — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 25, 2020

Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family....#ripspb sir. — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) September 25, 2020

Your voice will stay on ... there is no end to it sir ... #ripspb pic.twitter.com/LKAWQoQsTP — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) September 25, 2020

Very sad to hear about the demise of the legend Shri #SPBalasubramaniam Garu...It’s a huge loss to not just the film fraternity but also our nation.Our prayers and condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace...#RIPSPB 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nqu5Api6EU — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) September 25, 2020

Rip SPB sir 💔💔the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 25, 2020

WE LOST THE LEGEND AT 1:04PM TODAY 🙏🏾#RIPSPB GAARU 😢 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 25, 2020

Rest in Peace SPB sir. True legend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/aKju0579gB — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 25, 2020

SPB is survived by his wife, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.