MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74, Condolences Pour in

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam is credited with singing over 40,00 songs in a career spanning more than five decades. He passed away on Friday noon, aged 74.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyan passed away on Friday at the age of 74. He was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital after his health deteriorated. On Thursday, his condition further worsened and he was put on maximum life support. But unfortunately he breathed his last.

On hearing the news of SPB's demise, professionals from film industries across India poured in their condolences. SPB had a prolific career as a playback singer and musician and he is credited in over 40,000 songs in 16 different languages.

Here's looking at how celebrities reacted to the sad news of SPB's death on Friday.

SPB is survived by his wife, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.

Next Story
Loading