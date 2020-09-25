SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Politicians Pay Rich Tributes to Top Playback Singer

SP Balasubrahmanyam, one the greatest playback singers of our time, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday, September 25. The 74-year-old died after a cardio-respiratory arrest. He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media once the news of his death was shared with the world. Here is a look at the eminent politicians who have expressed their grief:

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote that with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death India has lost one of its most melodious voices.

In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020

Remembering the singer, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recalled their Nellore connect and mentioned that it is impossible to fill the void left by his demise.

His mellifluous voice, passionate love for languages and literature and genial humour have left an indelible impact on millions of admirers, including me. It is a personal tragedy for me as we both belong to Nellore.My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Padma Bhushan SP Balasubrahmanyam will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice and unparalleled compositions.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2020

Offering his condolences to the family, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the legendary singer’s memories will live on forever.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on.#RIPSPB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She recalled how the legendary musician considered the All India Radio as his guru. She also mentioned that he was a self taught singer.

Shri.#SPBalasubrahmanyam is no more. He recognised @AkashvaniAIR as his first guru as he taught himself music by listening to great singers on the radio. His devotional renderings were as popular as his film songs. Donated his ancestral home for a Vedic school. Condolences. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 25, 2020

Anguished by the demise, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled how Balasubrahmanyam sang iconic renditions of popular films.

Anguished by the demise of noted singer, Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam ji who has left a big void in the Indian music industry. He was popular among the music lovers for his beautiful renditions in some of the iconic films. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 25, 2020

In a tweet, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that the legendary singer has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. He has prayed for the departed soul and has extended deepest condolences to the family members.

గాన గంధర్వుడు ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం గారు ఇక లేరన్నవార్త దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. 16 భాషల్లో 40వేలకు పైగా పాటలు పాడి సంగీత ప్రియుల హృదయాల్లో సుస్థిర స్థానం సంపాదించుకున్నారు. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తూ.. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నాను.#RIPSPB — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 25, 2020

TDP President and former Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu said SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death marked the end of a fantastic era. He said it was a big blow to the country’s film industry.

Paying his tributes, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said SP was an inimitable talent who transcended boundaries and genres with his music.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Musician S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. SPB was an inimitable talent who transcended boundaries and genres with his music. His demise is a great loss to our cultural life. Our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/jnInVRp7TU — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 25, 2020

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter — both are playback singers. Other than singing a staggering number of songs in various languages, SPB had also donned the hats of a music director and actor. He was a music director for 46 films in four different languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.