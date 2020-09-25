MOVIES

SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Politicians Pay Rich Tributes to Top Playback Singer

From the President of India Ram Nath Kovind to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, politicians have poured in rich tributes to SP Balasubrahmanyam.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, one the greatest playback singers of our time, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday, September 25. The 74-year-old died after a cardio-respiratory arrest. He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Condolences have been pouring in on social media once the news of his death was shared with the world. Here is a look at the eminent politicians who have expressed their grief:

President Ram Nath Kovind wrote that with SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death India has lost one of its most melodious voices.

Remembering the singer, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recalled their Nellore connect and mentioned that it is impossible to fill the void left by his demise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Padma Bhushan SP Balasubrahmanyam will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice and unparalleled compositions.

Offering his condolences to the family, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the legendary singer’s memories will live on forever.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She recalled how the legendary musician considered the All India Radio as his guru. She also mentioned that he was a self taught singer.

Anguished by the demise, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled how Balasubrahmanyam sang iconic renditions of popular films.

In a tweet, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that the legendary singer has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. He has prayed for the departed soul and has extended deepest condolences to the family members.

TDP President and former Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu said SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death marked the end of a fantastic era. He said it was a big blow to the country’s film industry.

Paying his tributes, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said SP was an inimitable talent who transcended boundaries and genres with his music.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter — both are playback singers. Other than singing a staggering number of songs in various languages, SPB had also donned the hats of a music director and actor. He was a music director for 46 films in four different languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

