SP Balasubrahmanyam Receives Flak for Sexist Comments, Naga Babu Calls Out the Singer

Misogyny and derogation of women to stay in vogue. Suffice it to say that sexism is alive and well here in India.At a recent event, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam reportedly said, "They don't know what kind of dress they should wear for film events. Do they think that only if they wear revealing outfits will heroes and directors give them opportunities? I don't mind even if my comments anger them."He added that most heroines today don't understand Telugu so it doesn't matter if his remarks are taken badly. He was speaking at the Bharateeya Harikatha Vaibhavotsavam in Tirupati when he made these comments.Balasubrahmanyam is a multiple time national award winning singer and has recorded over 40,000 songs in different languages like Tamil, Telegu, Kannada and Hindi. He has given playback vocals for actors like Jeetendra and Salman Khan in films like Ek Hi Bhool, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and many others in Bollywood.Telegu actor-producer Naga Babu has come out criticising the prominent singer. He told Deccan Chronicle, "We are a democratic country and no one has the right to dictate to women on what to wear and what not to. And this is not the first time that people in responsible positions are making such offensive comments against actresses."Naga Babu also published a 4-minute video on his YouTube channel speaking against Balasubrahmanyam. The video is titled Naga Babu Counter to ORTHODOX Fools, Voice For Girls and is available on his official account on the popular streaming platform.Follow @News18Movies for more