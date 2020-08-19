SP Balasubrahmanyam Remains Critical, on Ventilator Support in ICU: Hospital

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital, remains critical, according to an official statement released by MGM Healthcare on Wednesday.

Dr. Anuradha Bhaskaran, Assistant Director- Medical Services at MGM Healthcare, issued the statement on behalf of the hospital, stating that the veteran singer continues to be on ventilator support.

"Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19, continues to be critical and is on Ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (EMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time," the statement read.

Balasubrahmanyam's son S P Charan, on Tuesday, said that his father continued to be on ventilator support and was being monitored by a team of doctors at MGM Healthcare and he was being taken care of really well.

On Monday, MGM Healthcare, where the 74-year old has been undergoing treatment since August 5, said: "Thiru S B Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."

"His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," a bulletin issued by Hospital Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Sivakumar and veteran film director Barathiraja wished the star singer a speedy recovery.

Filmmaker Bharathiraja has called for a ‘mass prayer’ for Balasubrahmanyam’s recovery at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The director has asked fans to play Balasubrahmanyam's songs for five minutes. Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will be participating in the prayer.