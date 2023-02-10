Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, who is usually referred to as SPB or SP Balasubrahmanyam, was a renowned Indian playback singer. He was also a television presenter, actor, music composer, dubbing artist and film producer. He is widely known as one of the greatest Indian singers of all time and has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films and has sung more than 40,000 songs in a total of 16 languages.

SP Balasubrahmanyam made his debut as a playback singer on December 15, 1966, with the Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna and the music for this film was scored by his mentor, SP Kodandapani. SPB made his first Tamil debut with the Rajinikanth-starrer action drama film, Thudikkum Karangal in 1983 and the movie turned out to be a turning point in his career.

The film featured Rajinikanth and Radha in pivotal roles, along with Jaishankar, Sujatha, Vijayakumar, and YG Mahendran in supporting roles. The film became a bumper hit and ran for 175 days. Rajinikanth’s performance and SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice ruled the hearts of the viewers.

The film featured a total of six songs composed by SP Balasubrahmanyam. All six were sung by SPB, Janaki, Vani Jayaram, Sasirekha and Durga. Pulamaipithan and Gangai Amaran wrote the songs. Each one was a super hit and SPB has won millions of hearts with his music.

In a career spanning over five decades, the singer has won six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi; 25 Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for his work in Telugu cinema; and numerous other state awards from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments. He also won six Filmfare Awards South. According to sources, he held the Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs by a singer in 16 languages.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, due to Covid-19 after being hospitalized for a month.

