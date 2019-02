SP Balasubrahmanyam Under Fire for Sexist Comment, Priyanka Shoots for Jimmy Fallon Show

In another case of derogatory statements made against women, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is an icon in the music playback industry, has shaken the hornet’s nest. On the other side, our ‘desi’ girl Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Women are going places, take that Mr Balasubrahmanyam!The dark side of Hollywood managed to stay in the limelight, for most part of the day, owing largely to the fact that Liam Neeson said in a recent interview that he, at one point in his life, wanted to kill ‘blacks’. Despite all the hatred, we celebrate Bob Marley’s 74th birth anniversary hoping his message of peace reaches the actor.SP Balasubrahmanyam was invited to speak in Tirupati on the topic of Telugu culture and films. He, however, saw it as an opportune moment to spew venom against women and their choice of clothing. Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu called out the singer and even uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel to speak out against the singer and his sexist statements.Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Receives Flak for Sexist Comments, Naga Babu Calls Out the Singer Priyanka Chopra made another appearance on her pal Jimmy Fallon’s show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Earlier in the day, she uploaded an Instagram pic teasing her appearance on the show. She was dressed in a printed suit, which managed to get the eyeballs rolling in her direction. It was also Priyanka’s first appearance on the show after her marriage to celebrity actor-singer Nick Jonas.Read: Priyanka Chopra Makes Her First Appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Post Wedding Captain Marvel may hold the key to the future of the bereaved Avengers, but she does not seem to have a plan in place yet. She keeps having these memories that she does not know are real or not. We say, buckle up Captain because with Tony Stark suspended in space, Earth’s mightiest Avengers may need your help sooner rather than later.Read: Captain Marvel is Having 'These Memories' But She Can't Tell If They are Real Liam Neeson is caught up badly for passing racist slur against the African-American community. Even worse is the fact that he chose to reveal his true side during the Black history month. The Taken star may have to go in hiding from all the troll hunt now.Read: Liam Neeson 'Went Out Into Black Areas' to Unleash Violence Bob Marley’s 74th birth anniversary was observed today. The Rastafaris may be a decentralized and a dying breed, but the songs of Marley and his lifelong message of peace, love and revolution may still inspire us.Read: 10 Powerful Bob Marley Songs of Protest and Revolution That Are Still Relevant Today Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.