1-MIN READ

SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death Anniversary: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal Remember the Legendary Singer

On SP Balasubrahmanyam's first death anniversary, celebrities have taken to social media to remember the legendary singer.

Celebrated Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 on September 25, 2020, after a long battle with Covid-19. On his first death anniversary, celebrities have taken to social media to remember the legendary singer. Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan shared two throwback pictures with him, one from his younger days and the other more recent, and penned a note in Tamil. Actor Mohanlal shared a throwback picture of him singing one of his favourite songs.

Take a look at their posts:

Others, too, joined them in remembering the singer.

The supremely talented SPB sang in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. In short, he was a national voice. The fact that he received the National Award six times only adds to the calibre he possessed.

With more than 40,000 songs to his name, SPB held a Guinness World Record for singing the greatest number of songs. Not just that, he held another record of singing 21 songs in a day.

first published:September 25, 2021, 13:39 IST