SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death Anniversary: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal Remember the Legendary Singer

Celebrated Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 on September 25, 2020, after a long battle with Covid-19. On his first death anniversary, celebrities have taken to social media to remember the legendary singer. Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan shared two throwback pictures with him, one from his younger days and the other more recent, and penned a note in Tamil. Actor Mohanlal shared a throwback picture of him singing one of his favourite songs.

Take a look at their posts:

In our hearts forever and always with his celestial voice that remains unparalleled. Remembering #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir on his First Death Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/W2Rvs9YFwf— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 25, 2021

Others, too, joined them in remembering the singer.

Remembering the Legendary SPB sir on his first death anniversary. Your music will stay for long sir🙏Indeed a blessing to co exist and have worked with you.Can’t wait to share our song with the world soon🙏 pic.twitter.com/JaxMkDITcT— D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) September 25, 2021

Also Read: Remembering Legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam on First Death Anniversary

The supremely talented SPB sang in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. In short, he was a national voice. The fact that he received the National Award six times only adds to the calibre he possessed.

With more than 40,000 songs to his name, SPB held a Guinness World Record for singing the greatest number of songs. Not just that, he held another record of singing 21 songs in a day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here