SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Condition Deteriorates, On Maximum Life Support

Legendary layback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition has deteriorated and is extremely critical, as per the latest medical bulletin. The playback singer continues to remain on ECMO and other life support measures.

​The hospital bulltein states: "His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximum life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition."

On September 19, SPB's son Charan in a video message said his father remains stable and that all his parameters are normal and there is no infection. Charan added: "There is still some improvement needed in his lungs and his breathing and his strength. He is doing physio. He is able to sit up. The doctors are helping him sit up for a while..around 15 to 20 mins almost every other day."

SPB was admitted on August 5 after he contracted the coronavirus. He put out a video message the same day telling his fans that he was fine. Two weeksa later, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU. Since then, he has been on ECMO support and ventilator.

He was admitted to MGM Healthcare on Aug 5 with Covid-19 symptoms.On Aug 5, in a Facebook post, the 74 year old SPB said he was suffering from a very mild attack of coronavirus and got himself hospitalised to take rest. He had said though the doctors had advised him to stay at home and take rest, he decided to be in a hospital as at home his family members would be very much concerned. He had hoped to be discharged from the hospital in two days.