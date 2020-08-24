SP Balasubramanyam's Son Calls Report of Singer Testing Covid Negative 'a Rumour'

SP Balasubramanyam's son SP Charan has dismissed media reports about the legendary singer testing negative for coronavirus, calling them "a rumour."

The 74-year old singer, who is being treated for Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital, continues to be on life support, clarifies his son.

"There's been a rumour going around that dad has been tested negative for Covid, regardless of whether it's negative or positive, his health status remains the same clinically. He is still on life support. He is stable, fortunately. We are hoping the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So, please refrain from rumour-mongering. I will give you an update," SP Charan said in a video.

The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus and he suffered a setback on August 13, prompting doctors to put him on life support.

From celebrities to the general public, everyone came together and prayed on Thursday for the early recovery of the veteran playback singer. Veteran film producer Kalaipuli S Dhanu wrote a poem, praising the sweetness of S P Balasubrahmanyam's voice and said the seven 'swaras' were waiting for him and asked people to join the prayer. On the other hand, Rajinikanth hailed Balasubrahmanyam as "Padum Nila," which means a "singing moon" in Tamil, and asked the singers' fans to join him in the mass prayer.