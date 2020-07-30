Spaceman Rakesh Sharma Biopic 'Saare Jahaan Se Acchha' Casts This Actor?

Rakesh Sharma biopic, titled Saare Jahaan Se Acchha, is reportedly back on track with Farhan Akhtar showing his interest in the project. The movie has been lurking in the dark for some years now with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal being attached to the project as lead actors. But now it seems like the movie may have found its hero in Farhan.

Saare Jahaan Se Acchha was announced in 2018. Famed ad-filmmaker Mahesh Mathai is helming the project with Anjum Rajabali scripting it for the big screen. A Mumbai Mirror report says that since Farhan played Milkha Singh to perfection in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Mahesh thought it was best to rope him in for the space film.

Talks are on between Farhan and Saare Jahaan Se Acchha makers for the actor to complete his other work commitments and come on board the project as soon as possible. Prep for the film will include body transformation, physical training and understanding what being an astronaut is, adds the report. A source has further revealed that Farhan has a resemblance in height and body structure with Rakesh and that is what convinced the makers to cast him in the biopic.

"The script with the dialogue draft is locked. With the lead actor on board now, they will proceed towards getting together an ensemble cast and then work on the timeline of the shoot," the report quotes a source close to the project saying.

Meanwhile, Farhan's next release is Toofan, which reunites him with Rakeysh.