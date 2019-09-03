Spanish Popstar Joana Sainz Garcia Killed in Freak Fire Accident
Joana was performing with her musical group, Super Hollywood Orchestra, at a festival on Sunday when an exploding stage firework struck her.
Image of Joana Sainz Garcia, courtesy of Instagram
Spanish singer and dancer Joana Sainz died in a firework accident. She was 30.
According to an eyewitnesses, there were two rockets that were set off. One went in the right direction but the other hit the singer in the abdomen.
According to an eyewitnesses, there were two rockets that were set off. One went in the right direction but the other hit the singer in the abdomen.
Paramedics attended to the singer at the scene before transporting her to the hospital in an unconscious state. She was later declared dead.
Paying condolences to the deceased, the group's promoters Prones 1SL issued a statement on social media, saying: "The whole Prones family, partners, artists, friends, collaborators are very sad and dismayed by the loss of our companion and friend Joana Sainz, dancer and choreographer of the Super Hollywood Orchestra. We sincerely appreciate all the love we are receiving in these hard moments."
