Special Diwali for Vikrant Massey and Fiancee Sheetal Thakur in Their New Dream House

The celebrations for the most awaited festival, Diwali have begun. This year, Diwali festivities will be largely affected owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, for actor Vikrant Massey, this year the festival happens to be special. The actor is ushering in the festivities with his partner Sheetal Thakur and feels very happy.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vikrant spoke at length about what this year has been like so far and how it has been more significant for him in several aspects. On the personal front, he formalised his relationship with Sheetal and many projects materialised, professionally. Vikrant mentioned that what brings more joy to his happiness is the dream home he recently bought.

The 33-year-old will be performing Laxmi puja for the first time in the new house and has no complaints from God, whatsoever. He wishes to embrace everything bestowed on him with folded hands. Vikrant hopes the audience continues to shower love and respect for his films.

Vikrant had three consecutive releases on Netflix including Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny. He currently appears as Veer Shekhawat in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji series Broken but Beautiful Season 2. He will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba directed by Vinil Mathew. The upcoming mystery thriller will star Taapsee Pannu in the female lead. Vikrant also has 14 Phere directed by Devanshu Singh to look forward to. The film will star Kriti Kharbanda opposite Vikrant.