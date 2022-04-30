Special Episode of Tamil TV Serial Meera to be Aired on May 1

Veteran actress Khushbu Sundar made her debut as a writer for television series with the recently launched show Meera. The serial premiered on March 28 on Colors Tamil and within a few days the new show got a good rating. A special episode of Meera will be aired on May 1. The episode will show the female protagonist, Meera, coming back to Krishna’s home after many years.

The storyline of the serial revolves around the bitter-sweet relationship between two doctors, Krishna and Meera. The couple is staying separately due to the rude behaviour of the husband. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl.

In this episode, it will be shown that the two of them are re-uniting for the interest of their children. According to reports, the re-union will take place after 16 years and expected to be a huge emotional drama.

Meera is produced by Avni Telemedia. Khushbu is also playing the lead role in the show besides writing the story. The show is said to be inspired by Hindi soap opera Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar. The lead roles are played by Khushbu Sundar as Dr Meera Krishna and Suresh Chandra Menon as Dr Krishna.

Khusbhu started her career as a child artist in 1980, with the film The Burning Train. She went on to work in Bollywood as a child artist between 1980 and 1985. She worked in the hit films like Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, Dard Ka Rishta and Bemisal.

She made her debut in south Indian film industry with Telugu film Kaliyuga Pandavulu, which released in 1986. She played the female lead opposite Venkatesh. The talented actress has featured in more than 150 films in Tamil and Telugu languages

Khushbu married director and producer Sundar C in 2000. They have two daughters, Avantika and Anandita.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.