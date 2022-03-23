CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Movies » Special Ops Star Maria Ryaboshapka Joins Sivakarthikeyan's SK20
1-MIN READ

Special Ops Star Maria Ryaboshapka Joins Sivakarthikeyan's SK20

Maria has lately appeared in the web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

Maria has lately appeared in the web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

The actress will now mark her debut in the South Indian film industry.

Entertainment Bureau

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming tentatively titled SK20 have roped in Ukrainian actress Maria Riaboshapka to play the female lead in the film. Officially welcoming the young sensation on board, the production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP has shared a poster featuring Maria’s photo and wrote, “A beautiful angel has just landed to mesmerise team SK 20. Welcomes actress Maria Ryaboshapka on board as female lead.”

With the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual, the actress will now mark her debut in the South Indian film industry. For the unversed, Maria has lately appeared in the web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

Helmed by ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ director KV Anudeep, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Naveen Polishetty, and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles.

The film went on floors earlier in February this year and has been progressing at a brisk pace in order to wrap up by the end of April. The first schedule will be wrapped by March.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP along with Suresh Productions, the film also marks Sivakarthikeyan’s first direct Telugu project as it will be made in Tamil. The actor has impressed the movie buffs with his latest outing Doctor, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The music of the yet-to-be-titled film is by SS Thaman. Tipped to be a romantic comedy, the story revolves around a guide from Pondicherry, who falls for a foreign woman.

Speaking of Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor has an action-comedy film titled Don, written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, in his kitty. It is known that the project will be backed by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

first published:March 23, 2022, 15:55 IST