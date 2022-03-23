Special Ops Star Maria Ryaboshapka Joins Sivakarthikeyan's SK20

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming tentatively titled SK20 have roped in Ukrainian actress Maria Riaboshapka to play the female lead in the film. Officially welcoming the young sensation on board, the production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP has shared a poster featuring Maria’s photo and wrote, “A beautiful angel has just landed to mesmerise team SK 20. Welcomes actress Maria Ryaboshapka on board as female lead.”

With the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual, the actress will now mark her debut in the South Indian film industry. For the unversed, Maria has lately appeared in the web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

Helmed by ‘Jathi Rathnalu’ director KV Anudeep, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Naveen Polishetty, and Premgi Amaren in pivotal roles.

The film went on floors earlier in February this year and has been progressing at a brisk pace in order to wrap up by the end of April. The first schedule will be wrapped by March.

Bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP along with Suresh Productions, the film also marks Sivakarthikeyan’s first direct Telugu project as it will be made in Tamil. The actor has impressed the movie buffs with his latest outing Doctor, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The music of the yet-to-be-titled film is by SS Thaman. Tipped to be a romantic comedy, the story revolves around a guide from Pondicherry, who falls for a foreign woman.

Speaking of Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor has an action-comedy film titled Don, written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, in his kitty. It is known that the project will be backed by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

