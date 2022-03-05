Special Screening of The Kashmir Files Held in Jammu for Politicians and Army Officers

Just a week away from its theatrical release, the makers of the much-talked-about movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ including National award winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and cast – Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Bhasha Sumbli - hosted a special screening of the exodus drama at Ground Zero in Jammu.

The makers had invited influential personalities, politicians, Army Officers and known Kashmiri Pandits for the special screening of The Kashmir Files. Post the screening, the makers interacted with the audience and took their feedback on the tragic story that needs to be told to the world.

Not only were the distinguished guests moved by the narrative and plight of Kashmiri pandits after watching the movie, but also praised Vivek’s vision and guts to make a film on such challenging and unspoken subject.

Next day, post the screening, the makers had invited the media for an interaction session about the film and the unfortunate incident that left us all shocked for life. The makers narrated the difficulties they faced while shooting the movie in Jammu and Kashmir.

Towards the end of last year, Vivek and his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, visited the USA for over a month-long schedule of the special screenings of their highly-anticipated movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ across different cities.

Touted to be one of the most important, relevant and unreported story of Indian history, The Kashmir Files was invited by several prestigious institutes and organizations in the USA. The critically-acclaimed filmmaker along with Pallavi Joshi were happy about the humongous and heartfelt response for ‘The Kashmir Files’ during the movie screenings.

Vivek with his team, led by his wife Pallavi Joshi, took the task and carried extensive research, despite being under the threat of fatwa over last three years. The team studied each story and finally set out to make a feature film. Vivek had contracted Covid-19, yet he completed the research and wrote an engaging story and screenplay that has transformed into a film on screen.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is scheduled to release in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

