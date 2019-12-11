Special Train Service Planned for U2 India Gig
The special service will start at Andheri and ferry passengers to the concert until Nerul station with limited stops in between at Mahim and Kurla -- connecting the Western, Central and Harbour routes for concert attendees.
File photo of U2 performing on stage. (Image: AP)
Ahead of Irish rock band U2's first ever concert in India, BookMyShow has collaborated with the Indian Railways to launch a special chartered suburban train service in Mumbai on December 15.
The band is set to bring to Mumbai their acclaimed "U2: The Joshua Tree Tour" tour, celebrating their iconic 1987 album by the same name. The concert, to be held at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, will be their first gig in the country.
The special service will start at Andheri and ferry passengers to the concert until Nerul station with limited stops in between at Mahim and Kurla -- connecting the Western, Central and Harbour routes for passengers headed for the show.
The service will run from the designated platform of the train as per its daily route once ahead of the concert and will make a return trip from Nerul until Andheri with the two stops in between, after the show is over.
Customers can buy the "travel package" for the special charter train service on BookMyShow.
There are dedicated bus services for the concert as well. There are pick-up and drop bus services from multiple areas in and around the city, directly to the venue.
Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs in Mumbai. Rahman's performance will also feature his two daughters.
Rahman will perform "Ahimsa", a collaborative single with the rock band, which comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.
The band is popular for hits like "With or without you", "I still haven't found what I'm looking for" and "Beautiful day".
