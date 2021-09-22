Speculation Ends Over Ajith's Valimai, Boney Kapoor Confirms Pongal 2022 Release

Tamil Actor Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited movie Valimai is all set to release in theatres on the occasion of Pongal next year. The surprise announcement of the release date was made by producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday, September 22. The producer took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote, “Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022.”

Last month, the shooting of the film was wrapped by Ajith with a short schedule in Russia. The actor shot for a high-octane stunt sequence in the last schedule.

Earlier on July 11 of this year, the movie’s first look and motion poster video were released. According to reports, the motion poster was highly criticized by the fans for being amateurish and some even called it ‘poor PPT presentation.’ However, it received millions of views.

Valimai is a cop drama directed by H Vinoth, in which Ajith, popularly known as Thala Ajith, plays the lead role of a police officer. He will be playing a cop’s role yet again after Gautham Menon’s Yennai Arindhaal. Apart from Ajith, the cast of the film includes Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Sumitra and Pugazh in different pivotal roles. Vinoth had earlier worked with Ajith for his film Nerkonda Paarvai.

Earlier it was predicted that the release date of the movie would clash with Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe which is set to hit the screens on November 4 this year, on Deepavali.

The film Valimai, has been jointly produced by two production houses, Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP. The cinematography has been done by Nirav Shah, Vijay Velukutty is the editor of the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the tracks. The action packed film has been in the making for around two years now.

