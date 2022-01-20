Speculations Rise Over Contestants of Cook With Comali Season 3

Vijay TV’s cooking reality show Cook with Comali is one of the most popular programmes in Tamil television industry. The show carved its own place as audiences loved the unique blend of a cooking show and comedy. The first two seasons of Cook With Comali were quite successful and the makers are now ready with the third season.

Cook With Comali first made its way to the TV screen in November 2019 and was hosted by popular anchors Rakshan and Aranthani Nisha. The show’s unique idea instantly connected with the audience and it soon started getting good ratings. The show was judged by culinary experts Chef Thami and Chef Venkatesh Bhatt. The successful season came to end with contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar lifting the winner’s trophy but other contestants like Shivangi, Manimegalai, Bala also earned a fair share of fame.

Riding high on the success of the first season, Cook With Comali returned with its second season in November 2020. The second season of the show was a bigger hit than the previous season and contestant Kani Thiru became the winner. The show continued till April 14, 2021.

Now, season 3 is being eagerly awaited by the fans which will go on air from January 22. There are speculations in the industry about the participants of this season while the audiences are eagerly waiting for the show.

Following this, there were rumours about who is going to participate in this season. According to reports, singer Grace Karunas, actor Santhosh Prathap and comedians Manobala as well as Anthony Daasan will join the show as contestants. Actress Vidyullekha Raman is also expected to participate as a contestant.

Now latest developments suggest that Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru fame Qureshi, former Super Singer contestant Bharath and Mookuthi Murugan will be featuring as ‘Comalis’ this season. So far the makers have released five promos of the upcoming show confirming a total of 8 contestants including participants from previous seasons. The latest promo showed Bharathi Kannamma fame Roshini Haripriyan’s entry to the show as a contestant.

Season 3 of Cook With Comali is all set to go on air from January 22. Apart from Vijay TV, the show will also be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

