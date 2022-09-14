‘Speechless, Overwhelmed...’: Suyash Tilak On Starbucks Staff's Message For Him

Marathi actor Suyash Tilak, who became a popular face after his show Shubhmangal Online, received a sweet message from his fan, Mahesh, recently. Suyash shared the heartfelt love of a fan for him on Instagram. Sharing the story, Suyash posted a picture comprising a Starbucks coffee and a message written by Mahesh for him.

Suyash wrote, “So the story behind this post is that I keep travelling from Mumbai to Pune (back and forth) And @starbucksindia @starbucks_pmh_ happens to be my regular pit stop. The staff is extremely polite and friendly and warm and welcoming. They even celebrate my birthday in the store if I happen to travel by.” Suyash said when he travelled to the same Starbucks store, a staff member surprised him with his gesture.

The actor wrote that one of the staff, Mahesh, was transferred. And he was one of the fans of Suyash Tilak. Because he was transferred, Mahesh could not meet Suyash. Hence, Mahesh decided to send him a sweet message. When Suyash received his favourite coffee, he saw the message written by staff on the behalf of Mahesh. It read, “From Mahesh, He misses you.”

“I was speechless and overwhelmed and touched beyond words. As they say, you do good and spread love and it comes back to you in very unexpected ways. This makes me believe in Good Karma even more,” Suyash said.

Suyash, in his post, tagged Mahesh and thanked him. The actor gave blessings and promised to meet him soon at Mahesh’s new Store location. Suyash wrote, “Thank you @mahya_dadus18 for the coffee and very sweet gesture. I wish you luck and success and love for your journey ahead. And hope we meet in your new branch soon.”

Mahesh also responded to this gesture, saying, “@suyashtlk Thank you So much..for these Words..this means a lot for me. Thank you for wishing me luck…I Will Always miss you … Once Again Thank You. I am Speechless.”

On the work front, Suyash became a household face after his character, Jayram Khanolkar, in the show Ka Re Durava. Suyash has worked in television, theatres, and web series.

