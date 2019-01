Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside

Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland who play Hulk and Spider-Man respectively in the movies are bad at keeping secrets and Marvel spoilers to themselves. Time to time they have leaked crucial plots before the release of the film.Recently, a spoof article titled 'Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers Movie to Twitter' took the actor by shock. For a moment, even Holland believed that he actually did it. Admitting it, he commented on the post, "this actually stressed me out. For a second I was like 's**it did I?'"It is believable because apparently, Holland has given spoilers before. Earlier during the promotions of Infinity War, the Spider-Man actor was stopped sharing the details by Benedict Cumberbatch who essays the role of Doctor Strange in MCU films. Not only this, he managed to spoil Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for Chris Pratt even before the latter landed his hands on the script.Apart from Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo Ruffalo is infamous for giving out spoilers. Earlier, while shooting for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to.The video clip was widely shared on social media. In the clip Mark goes on to narrate his Hulk sequence, as he jumps on the couches vandalising Jimmy's sets, getting into excruciating details. He comes to a halt only when the host asks him to stop giving spoilers. "That's enough spoilers. We have to see the movie," shouted Fallon. Though we don't get to know any of those details because the entire sequence is beeped out.Likewise, during the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War, Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Ruffalo appeared together on a chat show and the latter burped out the plot of the film. The actor was about to say 'half the population dies' but instead ends up saying 'everyone dies'. However, his interview was kept on hold until the film made it to the theatres.Tom Holland will next be seen as Spider-Man in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated to release in April and July 2019, respectively.Follow @news18movies for moreCatch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.