Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Miles Morales Is Entangled In The Multiverse

Miles Morales is back in his Spider-Man avatar for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the trailer is finally out. The trailer, released by Sony Pictures, featured an older Miles talking to his mother before his big adventure in the making. The superhero’s mother is worried for him and gives him some words of assurance while a series of flashbacks from the first film and the upcoming release play on the screen.

We see Miles reunited with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and heading into a crazy ride filled with different versions of Spider-Man. From a Spider-Woman to Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, there were a variety of versions of Spider-Man were spotted. The trailer ended with Miles fitting for life.

Check out the trailer below:

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the trailer on YouTube. “I loved Into the Spider-Verse. Not only it’s my favorite Spider-Man movie and one of my favorite animated feature films, but it’s literally one of my favorite movies of ALL TIME. It’s a love letter to Spider-Man and pushed the boundaries of what Animation as a medium is truly capable of. I can’t wait to see what Across the Spider-Verse and Beyond the Spider-Verse will bring us to the table," a fan wrote.

“You know this is gonna be a banger movie when the trailer itself has got you all smiley and excited throughout it," added another. “The trailer is just epic and that shot of Miles and Gwen hanging upside down never gets old," a third fan wrote.

The official synopsis reads: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse on June 2, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

