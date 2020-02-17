Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Quits Instagram, Says 'Was Obsessed, It was Taking Over My Life'

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been quite active on social media. In his real life, the actor was more like Flash Thompson, a character in Spider-Man Homecoming, who was obsessed with social media and used to put out everything on Instagram. Likewise, from sharing BTS videos of his films to putting out updates about his daily course, Holland, on a regular basis gave his fans a sneak peek of his personal and professional life.

After spending much time on Instagram, the actor, last year in October said, he is going on a break from it and will be stepping back from social media. However, his profile was active and he kept sharing promotional posts about his film, Dolittle.

Now, in an interview to E! News, the actor said he doesn't have an Instagram right now, because he was getting obsessed with it and it was affecting his real life.

"I don't have Instagram right now," Holland said adding, "I just had to get away from it and take a break. It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. Like, 'How many likes did I get?' and 'What did people say about my picture?' and who's doing this and who's doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life."

While he is on a break from social media, the actor wants to focus on his future and work on it. "And now that I've taken a step back and I've started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be, I have — I'm talking about myself in the third person, I sound like such a d-ck, but you know what I mean. I'm just working on myself, and I feel really great for it," said Holland.

He added, "I think you use it as a distraction to distract yourself from things you don't want to face in life, so when you step up and face them, you can get over them and you become happier."

On the work front, Holland was a voice-over artist in Dolittle and is gearing up for the release of titles-- Onward, The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking and Cherry among others.

