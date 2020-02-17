Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Quits Instagram, Says 'Was Obsessed, It was Taking Over My Life'

Tom Holland said he doesn't have an Instagram right now, because he was getting obsessed with it and it was affecting his real life.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Quits Instagram, Says 'Was Obsessed, It was Taking Over My Life'
Image courtesy: Twitter

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been quite active on social media. In his real life, the actor was more like Flash Thompson, a character in Spider-Man Homecoming, who was obsessed with social media and used to put out everything on Instagram. Likewise, from sharing BTS videos of his films to putting out updates about his daily course, Holland, on a regular basis gave his fans a sneak peek of his personal and professional life.

After spending much time on Instagram, the actor, last year in October said, he is going on a break from it and will be stepping back from social media. However, his profile was active and he kept sharing promotional posts about his film, Dolittle.

Now, in an interview to E! News, the actor said he doesn't have an Instagram right now, because he was getting obsessed with it and it was affecting his real life.

"I don't have Instagram right now," Holland said adding, "I just had to get away from it and take a break. It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. Like, 'How many likes did I get?' and 'What did people say about my picture?' and who's doing this and who's doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life."

While he is on a break from social media, the actor wants to focus on his future and work on it. "And now that I've taken a step back and I've started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be, I have — I'm talking about myself in the third person, I sound like such a d-ck, but you know what I mean. I'm just working on myself, and I feel really great for it," said Holland.

He added, "I think you use it as a distraction to distract yourself from things you don't want to face in life, so when you step up and face them, you can get over them and you become happier."

On the work front, Holland was a voice-over artist in Dolittle and is gearing up for the release of titles-- Onward, The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking and Cherry among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram