Spider Man Back in MCU After New Agreement Between Disney and Sony

After the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Disney has asked for a 50-50 revenue split with Sony, which led to a rift between the two companies.

September 28, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Spider Man Back in MCU After New Agreement Between Disney and Sony
The latest news about Spider-Man has made thousands of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans ecstatic. After breaking up briefly, Sony and Marvel have signed a new deal which will ensure that Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, will stay in the MCU for a third movie that will hit the theatres on July 16, 2021.

The news of Spider-Man's exit from MCU had surfaced a few months ago when Sony and Disney could not come to an agreement regarding the beloved wall-crawler. Many celebrities including Jeremy Renner, Jon Favreau, Jeff Goldblum, and Holland himself showed their displeasure publicly about this.

Now, it is a relief for the thousands of fans who had trended #SaveSpiderMan on Twitter. Tom Holland himself announced the news by posting a clip from the famous film The Wolf of Wall Street, where Leonardo DiCaprio's character announces that he is not leaving.

😏

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige announced the news by releasing a statement. "I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold,” it read.

Even Sony released a statement about the future of Spider-Man, “We have had a great collaboration over the last four years, and our mutual desire to continue was equal to that of the many fans,” said Robert Lawson, chief communications officer for Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We are delighted to be moving forward together,” read the statement.

Spider-Man will also be in another Marvel film as decided by the contract.

