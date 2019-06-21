Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Spider-Man Comics Writer Thinks This Superhero is Best Suited for Keanu Reeves

On Twitter, Dan Slott suggested that Keanu Reeves will be best suited for the role of Marc Spector: Moon Knight.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spider-Man Comics Writer Thinks This Superhero is Best Suited for Keanu Reeves
Image of Keanu Reeves, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

If Keanu Reeves' popularity on social media and film business was lagging behind in any respect post the release of John Wick: Parabellum and his much loved cameo in Netflix film Always Be My Maybe, it sure received a major boost when Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, admitted that Reeves was indeed eyed for the superhero franchise almost every time a film was made. Soon after Feige's statement started circulating, fans of The Matrix star could not help but wonder which part would suit his humble personality the best.

In the matter, Dan Slott, Amazing Spider-Man writer and current Fantastic Four scribe, recently offered his suggestion as to which comic book character would Reeves look best in. Slott wrote on Twitter, "I'm seeing lots of people saying Reed Richards, Adam Warlock, and Silver Surfer. My vote? Marc Spector: Moon Knight. For those who are wondering who Spector is, cbr.com reported that Moon Knight is a schizophrenic follower of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu, who captivated fans with his multifaceted personalities, violent methods and unpredictability. See Slott's tweet here:

In another tweet, Slott also suggested that provided Reeves is worthy of playing Moon Knight as per him, he could also pull off the roles of Mercenary, Marc Spector; Cabbie, Jake Lockley and Millionaire, Steven Grant with ease.

It is also being speculated that Reeves has been approached to play a part alongside Angelina Jolie in Marvel's The Eternals. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings -- known as the Celestials -- genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals -- known as the Eternals -- along with the villainous Deviants. However, nothings stands confirmed at this point in time.

Reeves is currently working on the sequel to his 1989 film Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which is titled Bill & Ted Face the Music. The announcement of the sequel was made in June this year, while the official release date is not yet announced.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram