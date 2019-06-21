Spider-Man Comics Writer Thinks This Superhero is Best Suited for Keanu Reeves

If Keanu Reeves' popularity on social media and film business was lagging behind in any respect post the release of John Wick: Parabellum and his much loved cameo in Netflix film Always Be My Maybe, it sure received a major boost when Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, admitted that Reeves was indeed eyed for the superhero franchise almost every time a film was made. Soon after Feige's statement started circulating, fans of The Matrix star could not help but wonder which part would suit his humble personality the best.

In the matter, Dan Slott, Amazing Spider-Man writer and current Fantastic Four scribe, recently offered his suggestion as to which comic book character would Reeves look best in. Slott wrote on Twitter, "I'm seeing lots of people saying Reed Richards, Adam Warlock, and Silver Surfer. My vote? Marc Spector: Moon Knight. For those who are wondering who Spector is, cbr.com reported that Moon Knight is a schizophrenic follower of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu, who captivated fans with his multifaceted personalities, violent methods and unpredictability. See Slott's tweet here:

I'm seeing lots of people saying Reed Richards, Adam Warlock, and Silver Surfer.My vote?Marc Spector: Moon Knight https://t.co/TOpqZnA80o — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 20, 2019

In another tweet, Slott also suggested that provided Reeves is worthy of playing Moon Knight as per him, he could also pull off the roles of Mercenary, Marc Spector; Cabbie, Jake Lockley and Millionaire, Steven Grant with ease.

Whoever plays Moon Knight has to also be able to pull off:Mercenary, Marc Spector.Cabbie, Jake Lockley.And Millionaire, Steven Grant.That's your man for the job. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 20, 2019

It is also being speculated that Reeves has been approached to play a part alongside Angelina Jolie in Marvel's The Eternals. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings -- known as the Celestials -- genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals -- known as the Eternals -- along with the villainous Deviants. However, nothings stands confirmed at this point in time.

Reeves is currently working on the sequel to his 1989 film Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which is titled Bill & Ted Face the Music. The announcement of the sequel was made in June this year, while the official release date is not yet announced.

