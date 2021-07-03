Spider-Man Fans Rejoice as Tom Holland and Zendaya are Photographed Kissing

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have made many fans happy after they were photographed kissing inside a car in Los Angeles on Saturday. The actors have been working together since 2017 in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The photographs, which surfaced online on Saturday were shared extensively by fans online. In the pictures, the rumoured couple can be seen kissing and then smiling at each others.

Fans took to microblogging sites to express their excitement about the latest development.

Me watching Me watchingTom & Zendaya Tom & Zendaya2017 2021 #tomdaya pic.twitter.com/VtBdH86nAy— (@shaqiirii) July 2, 2021

Can we talk about how happy Zendaya’s mom looks for her daughter and Tom #tomdaya pic.twitter.com/MZVcDhCE0i— Kimmi Martinez (@Kkimatron) July 3, 2021

DOES IT EVER DRIVE YOU CRAZY JUST HOW FAST THE NIGHT CHANGES #TOMDAYA pic.twitter.com/xB4KBHW9Gx— ioanna (@lemcnlyman) July 2, 2021

#TOMDAYA: what a feeling to be right here beside you now.pic.twitter.com/RaSOvZ6h2H— ary (@spideyllnd) July 2, 2021

Tom and Zendaya were linked by fans and reports since 2017, but the actors had maintained that they were just friends. Tom had also dated actress and model Nadia Parks in 2020. On the other hand, Zendaya was in a relationship with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi last year.

On the work front, Tom and Zendaya will be next seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Directed by James Watts, the film also stars Jacob Battalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marissa Tomei and Alfred Molina in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 16, 2021.

