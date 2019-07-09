Take the pledge to vote

Spider-Man Far From Home Actor Claims His Avengers Endgame Experience Was Spoilt by Producers

Spider-Man: Far from Home's Tony Revolori says he knew about the secrets of 'Endgame' before even the Avengers themselves knew.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Marvel Cinematic Universe has been very secretive about their films' story line and character arcs so much so that stars like Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in MCU films, have alleged that the directors Anthony and Joe Russo never told him what was happening while shooting his opening scene in Endgame. However, in a revelation, actor Tony Revolori from Spider-Man: Far From Home claimed in an interview that he knew about the secrets of Endgame before even the Avengers themselves knew.

Revolori, who plays Flash Thompson in the new Spider-Man films featuring Tom Holland, claimed a producer on his Spider-Man film filled some of the Far From Home cast in on Endgame's most pivotal moments, so they could perform their jobs accordingly, as per comicbook.com.

"We were all sat down in a room, at least I was, and Eric Carroll came in and told most of the cast what happens in Endgame, so I had known things that happened in Endgame before some of the Endgame actors themselves," said Revolori.

He added, "We shot that a year before it [Endgame] came out so we had to figure all that out and they had to tell us all about it, which was great but also a little bit sad that I didn't get to experience that in the theater like everyone else."

Spider-Man: Far from Home is running in theatres now and has kicked off to a great start in India. The film has collected Rs 46.66 crores on the first weekend of its release here.

Read: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 46.66 Crore in First Weekend in India

Follow @News18Movies for more

