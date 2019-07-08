Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Spider-Man Far From Home Actress Zendaya Admits Craving One Item After Going Vegetarian

Zendaya admitted that she does miss her mother’s “famous turkey burgers" sometimes, after turning vegetarian.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spider-Man Far From Home Actress Zendaya Admits Craving One Item After Going Vegetarian
Image: Getty Images
Loading...

Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Zendaya is a vegetarian, who adheres to a plant-based diet, according to a recent CheatSheet article. Way back in an interview with People, Zendaya admitted that she was 11 years old when she first thought about ditching meat. She explained that this was following her father's explanation about a slaughterhouse. However, she didn't officially become a vegetarian until she came across PETA’s 2009 documentary Glass Walls. Known for its tagline “if slaughter houses had glass walls, everyone would be vegetarian," the PETA’s documentary had a great impact on the Spider-Man actress.

Further on being asked about craving meat, Zendaya shared “I don’t like the taste of meat. It actually makes me feel weird". So following years of being a vegetarian, now Zendaya body rarely craves meat. However, she does admit missing her mother’s “famous turkey burgers" sometimes.

Apart from Zendaya, some of the other celebrities who have either gone vegan or vegetarian are Paul McCartney, the narrator for PETA’s Glass Wall documentary, Problem singer Ariana Grande and professional boxer Mike Tyson.

On the work front, Zendaya and Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has released on July 2 worldwide.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram