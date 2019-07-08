Spider-Man Far From Home Actress Zendaya Admits Craving One Item After Going Vegetarian
Zendaya admitted that she does miss her mother’s “famous turkey burgers" sometimes, after turning vegetarian.
Image: Getty Images
Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Zendaya is a vegetarian, who adheres to a plant-based diet, according to a recent CheatSheet article. Way back in an interview with People, Zendaya admitted that she was 11 years old when she first thought about ditching meat. She explained that this was following her father's explanation about a slaughterhouse. However, she didn't officially become a vegetarian until she came across PETA’s 2009 documentary Glass Walls. Known for its tagline “if slaughter houses had glass walls, everyone would be vegetarian," the PETA’s documentary had a great impact on the Spider-Man actress.
Further on being asked about craving meat, Zendaya shared “I don’t like the taste of meat. It actually makes me feel weird". So following years of being a vegetarian, now Zendaya body rarely craves meat. However, she does admit missing her mother’s “famous turkey burgers" sometimes.
Apart from Zendaya, some of the other celebrities who have either gone vegan or vegetarian are Paul McCartney, the narrator for PETA’s Glass Wall documentary, Problem singer Ariana Grande and professional boxer Mike Tyson.
On the work front, Zendaya and Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has released on July 2 worldwide.
