Spider-Man Far From Home Answers What Happened When People Returned in Avengers Endgame Post Blip

Spoilers ahead: There are some major spoilers from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Months after Earth's Mightiest Heroes defeated Thanos and brought everybody back in the universe post Infinity War, Marvel dropped Spider-Man: Far From Home-- a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame.

While the superheroes and half of the world's population came back to life, nobody knew how things changed after their resurrection. In Far From Home, two high school students explain that "The Blip" removed half of the life on Earth. Detailing the events, they tell that post Blip, the world is in a very confusing state because the ones who survived aged normally, whereas those who disappeared and came back are still of the same age when they vanished.

While one of the anchors say that even though the vanished kids were halfway through the school year, they all had to start over. Another states that his younger brother is now older than him. Peter's Aunt May also comes back and shares her hilarious experience in a public gathering. She narrates that upon her revival, a woman thought she was having an affair with her husband, while her own mother thought that she is a ghost.

Starring Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: Far From Home rests in a post-Iron Man world. Peter Parker decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, his plans are quickly scrapped when he half-heartedly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creatures attacking the continent.

Rohit Vats of News18 gave the film 4/5 stars and in his review wrote, "After the hype that Avengers: Endgame was, this one is a totally worthy successor. Hardly any reasons to not watch it."

