Spider-Man Far From Home Breaks This Box Office Record of Avengers Endgame in North America
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has opened to USD 27 million on the first Wednesday of its release in North America. 'Avengers: Endgame' earned USD 25.3 million across North American theaters, two months ago.
Image of Spider-Man Far From Home, Avengers Endgame, courtesy of Twitter
Fans would not see the interesting pairing of Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home as a potential threat to the ensemble cast of Avengers: Endgame, in terms of box-office collection. However, the latest Spider-Man film has surpassed the first Wednesday collection of Avengers: Endgame in North America, where the former released on July 2. Albeit with a slim margin, Far From Home registered bigger numbers in the States than its predecessor, Endgame, on a Wednesday.
As revealed by Sony (via cbr.com), Far From Home earned USD 27 million (aproximately Rs 184 crores) on the first Wednesday of its release in North America, whereas Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame earned USD 25.3 (aproximately Rs 173 crores) million across North American theaters. As reported by the news outlet, Holland's solo adventures have fetched USD 65 million in just two days and is expected to gross between $125-150 million by its sixth, according to Sony.
Far From Home winds up the Infinity Saga, which comprises of 23 films now. Released on Thursday in India, the Jon Watts directorial earned Rs 12.10 crore on its opening day in India. The film will pose a threat to Meezaan Jaffery and Sharmin Segal's Malaal, which released on Friday.
Read: Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
Aditionally, Kabir Singh and Article 15 will also face a serious threat from the web-slinging superhero. Far From Home is already the biggest opener in the Spider-Man universe of films in India.
In his review, News18's Rohit Vats wrote, "Apart from the really stretched action sequence in the end, there isn’t a lot to complain about in Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Read: Spider-Man Far From Home Movie Review: Tom Holland Gets In the Way of Avengers-level Threat
Watch Spider-Man: Far From Home review here:
