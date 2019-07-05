Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend

The latest superhero offering from Hollywood, Spider-Man Far From Home, has started its journey at the Indian box office in terrific style. The film, prompted by positive reviews, has earned Rs 12.10 crore on its opening day in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Hollywood continues to consolidate its presence in India... #SpiderManFarFromHome casts its web at the BO... Embarks on a flying start... Thu ₹ 10.05 cr Nett BOC [1945 screens]. India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 12.10 cr. #SpiderMan.”

These numbers are superlative, given two facts: Limited number of screens and a Thursday opening.

With less than 2000 screens allotted to Tom Holland’s film, one thing is absolutely clear. There’s a great scope of increased number of screens from day two, especially when none of the other simultaneous releases have generated any hype. Far From Home will be in direct conflict with Malaal, which wasn’t really high on pre-release publicity. So, in a way, the direct threat would be from Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which has entered its third week now.

The film is still making good money but it’s also exhausting chances. The debate around the film has also started to die down and so Far From Home has a chance to step up and fill the entertainment need void.

Second, it hit the screens on a Thursday. Traditionally, Indians have been watching or planning to watch films over the weekend, especially if it’s not a festive weekend. That suggests that the people who took the pain to reach theatres on Thursday were mostly fans. They have started their work and the word of mouth seems to be going in favour of Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal’s film, at least at this point of time.

Then Saturday and Sunday are likely to give boost to the film’s business. India is already into the semis of the cricket world cup and thus Virat Kohli’s batting might not be an inspiration to stay home for money-spending superhero fans.

In short, it seems Spider-Man Far From Home is only going to get stronger from hereon. The only question is: will it cross the Rs 100 crore mark?

