Spider-Man Far From Home First Reviews Out! Tom Holland Film Gets Big Thumbs-up from Critics

Avengers: Endgame was definitely the most anticipated movie of the year. But now that it has come and dominated the box office, currently standing as the second biggest movie of all time, it's time to look forward to the next big thing-- Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps as a story.

A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return in the role of Peter Parker, whose superheroic alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).

The Far From Home social media embargo has lifted, and the first batch of reactions from critics have cropped up online.

ComicBook.com writer Brandon Davis tweeted: "Spider-Man Far From Home is an absolute home run. It's SO much fun. It's huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!! I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again."

#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!! I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again. pic.twitter.com/0hYJvKkdjN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the MCU’s most entertaining characters ever. He’s so unpredictable and fun and brings A LOT to #FarFromHome. The chemistry between Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland is top of the line. pic.twitter.com/drtmCvhs9m — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

Sean O'Connell of Cinema Blend tweeted: "Ok friends. Spider-Man Far From Home is jaw dropping. First half is a lot of fun, coasting on the good vibes of the HOMECOMING cast. But that second half is EXTRAORDINARY, delivering the BEST Spidey action ever. Most SHOCKING ending in a Spider-Man movie ever. Fans will flip out!"

Ok friends. #SpiderManFarFromHome is jaw dropping. First half is a lot of fun, coasting on the good vibes of the HOMECOMING cast. But that second half is EXTRAORDINARY, delivering the BEST Spidey action ever. Most SHOCKING ending in a Spider-Man movie ever. Fans will flip out! pic.twitter.com/VcZR3egUWs — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) June 19, 2019

Angie J. Han of Mashable tweeted: "Spider-Man Far From Home is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. Also: Jake G = perfect casting.

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. 💕 Also: Jake G = perfect casting. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 19, 2019

While Crystal Bell of MTV News tweeted: "SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME is so good. So heartfelt. So action-packed. So genuinely shocking in a surprising number of ways. If Tom Holland is the future of the MCU then its in good hands. "

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME is so good. So heartfelt. So action-packed. So genuinely shocking in a surprising number of ways. If Tom Holland is the future of the #MCU then its in good hands. #SpiderManFarFromHome — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) June 19, 2019

The film also features Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck/Mysterio. Returning to the cast are Zendaya as Michelle Jones, Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders will also appear as SHIELD's agent Maria Hill in the film, directed by Jon Watts.

The movie, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more