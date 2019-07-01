Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Spider-Man Far From Home Leaked Online: Report

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is set to release on July 4 in India. Reports claim that the film has already been leaked online on torrent.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spider-Man Far From Home Leaked Online: Report
Image from 'Spider-Man:Far From Home,' courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

A few days before its anticipated release, Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L Jackson, has been leaked online by pirate websites on torrents in India and the US, reports hindustantimes.com.

The report further adds that the print is low quality, ranging from file sizes 1 GB and 2 GB. It further claims that the leak can be traced back to China, where the film was released over the weekend. Reportedly, Spider-Man: Far From Home has done great business after it opened in China and a handful of other Asian territories in advance.

Adding more to the report, the website reads that the runtime of Spider-Man: Far From Home is less than two hours, as opposed to the official two hours and nine minutes and has advertisements for a Russian betting company.

Read: Tom Holland on Stan Lee: He Spent 45 Minutes Giving Me the Entire History of Spider-Man

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and will be back as the superhero with his second solo film Far From Home.

Read: Marvel's Nick Fury is Furious with the New Spider-Man Far From Home Posters, Here's Why

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases on July 4 in India, is set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga. A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury. The film is directed by Jon Watts.

Also read: Avengers Endgame Directors Say 'Who Knows If Gamora is Still Alive'

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram