Spider-Man Far From Home Leaked Online: Report

A few days before its anticipated release, Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L Jackson, has been leaked online by pirate websites on torrents in India and the US, reports hindustantimes.com.

The report further adds that the print is low quality, ranging from file sizes 1 GB and 2 GB. It further claims that the leak can be traced back to China, where the film was released over the weekend. Reportedly, Spider-Man: Far From Home has done great business after it opened in China and a handful of other Asian territories in advance.

Adding more to the report, the website reads that the runtime of Spider-Man: Far From Home is less than two hours, as opposed to the official two hours and nine minutes and has advertisements for a Russian betting company.

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and will be back as the superhero with his second solo film Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases on July 4 in India, is set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga. A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury. The film is directed by Jon Watts.

