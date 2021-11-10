Spider-Man Far From Home Leaks are All Over Social Media, Irate Fans Try to Avoid Them

Spiderman: No Way Home is one of the most-anticipated films among Marvel fans, thanks to the trailer ending with Hello Peter. However, the anticipation recently took a hard blow as some snapshots of the movie snuck out on social media and turned into a major leak. Marvel movies are known for the mind-bending plots and the nerve-racking suspense that makes some of them are the most marvelous cinematic creations of all time. However, the thing about secrets-fostered suspense is that they are slippery, and if they do slip, they turn into spoilers.

The film fraternity is no alien to the fact that Tom Holland, the current Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spiderman, is one of the most potent sources of spoilers, with very few actors in competition. But this time, it was not Tom who gave away an important (alleged, for now) detail in the film.

Social media spaces are now filled with posts featuring a snap, what looks like a screengrab from the original reel of the movie. In the picture, one can see three spidermen – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, andHolland – sharing the frame.

The original post was shared by YouTuber John Campea, who took to Twitter to share a picture, which he thought, was photoshopped. However, the picture spread like wildfire and became a hot piece of conversation among movie buffs instantly.

Here’s the leaked picture that has caused all the ruckus:

The leak comes in the wake of the poster release for Spiderman: No Way Home, wherein, Tom is seen striking poses while fighting with Doctor Octopus, a.k.a. Doc Ock’s mechanical arms.

This other thread on Twitter is just too lethal for the movie. Take a look:

A THREAD OF ALL THE SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME LEAKS I CAN FIND. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/7Yjfuvh8X1— News and Leaks (@NewsNLeaks) November 9, 2021

Assessing the damage, it could do on the movie’s performance in theatres, both Tom and Andrew have gone on record to deny the rumours.

