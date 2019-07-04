Spider-Man Far From Home Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal is Avengers-level Threat to Tom Holland

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Cast: Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya

Director: Jon Watts

Quite literal to its name, Spider-Man: Far From Home is set in some major European cities like Venice, Prague and London, and while taking us on a thrilling ride, it also makes us acquainted with child-man Peter ‘Tingling’ Parker (Tom Holland) and man-child Quentin ‘Mysterio’ Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal). While they come to their own and do some grown-up acts, we could be sure that our spider-boy has come a long way, and has our back the way his mentor Tony Stark would have wanted, of course minus the swag.

Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) can’t take Captain Marvel jokes and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) is as outspoken and highbrow as ever, but guess who overshadows them with his perfect timing? Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, who gives cue to music pieces, especially a sanctimonious Led Zeppelin track, and puts on the display his subtle understanding of the universe. He is much more than just a comic relief in a film treading down the much-travelled path and heading towards a long yet perfectly choreographed climax.

It’s mostly about speed of plot twists and partly about Gyllenhaal’s acting, who is probably the best inclusion in the Marvel universe since the Ant-Man. Does he understand the space he is in? Boy, don’t ask because if there is one thing he is pretty sure of is the dimensions he is operating in. His smarts coupled with that twitched smile and a terrific background score, Gyllenhaal offers variety, class and earnestness.

Apart from the really stretched action sequence in the end, there isn’t a lot to complain about in Spider-Man: Far From Home. It may seem boisterous at this point of time but the superhero creators might feel the need to lower down the average age of superhero characters after this one. Yes, it’s that youthful.

After the hype that Avengers Endgame was, this one is a totally worthy successor. Hardly any reasons to not watch it.

Rating: 4/5

