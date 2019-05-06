Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Spider-Man Far From Home New Trailer Picks Up Right Where Avengers Endgame Ends

If you haven't watched Avengers Endgame yet, the new trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home may give you some spoilers.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Spider-Man Far From Home New Trailer Picks Up Right Where Avengers Endgame Ends
If you haven't watched Avengers Endgame yet, the new trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home may give you some spoilers.
Loading...
First thing first--if you haven't watched Avengers Endgame yet, the new trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home is not for you.

The trailer of the film, which is set minutes after Avengers Endgame wraps as a story, begins with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) coming to terms with Tony Stark/Iron Man's death as he tells Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan, "Everywhere I go, I see his face. I really miss him."

Soon, we see Parker head off to Europe for a class trip, only to be recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) for a mysterious mission.

"Beck is from Earth. Just not ours. The snap tore a hole in our dimension,” Fury tells Parker as he introduces Spider-Man to the man known as Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.



Things turn upside down in Parker's life when he encounters giant destructive creatures known as the Elementals. He teams up with Mysterio to stop them. Gyllenhaal makes a suspicion-evoking entry to the Marvel franchise and his dynamics with Parker is the mainstay in the new trailer. He flies off fighting the Elementals alongside Spider-Man, but is Mysterio really the man he pretends to be?

Returning to the cast are Zendaya as Michelle Jones, Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders will also appear as SHIELD's agent Maria Hill in the film, directed by Jon Watts.

The three-minutes-long trailer also gives us a sneak peek into Parker's budding love story as he bounces around Italy and London flirting with MJ.

A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, the new film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 5, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram