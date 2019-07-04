Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation

Months after Earth's Mightiest Heroes defeated Thanos and brought everybody back in the universe post Infinity War, Marvel dropped Spider-Man: Far From Home-- a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame. In a post Iron Man world, Tom Holland as Peter Parker decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, his plans are quickly scrapped when he half-heartedly agrees to help Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio to uncover the mystery of several elemental creatures attacking the continent. With a stellar supporting cast consisting of Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Angourie Rice, Jon Watts has put up a great show for MCU fans.