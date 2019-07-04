Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation

Jul 04, 2019 08:31 PM IST India India
Share

Months after Earth's Mightiest Heroes defeated Thanos and brought everybody back in the universe post Infinity War, Marvel dropped Spider-Man: Far From Home-- a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame. In a post Iron Man world, Tom Holland as Peter Parker decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, his plans are quickly scrapped when he half-heartedly agrees to help Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio to uncover the mystery of several elemental creatures attacking the continent. With a stellar supporting cast consisting of Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Angourie Rice, Jon Watts has put up a great show for MCU fans.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram